App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 11:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ashoka Buildcon acquires Ashoka GVR Mudhol Nipani Roads

"The company has further acquired 1,60,16,100 equity shares of Ashoka GVR Mudhol Nipani Roads Limited held by GVR Infra Projects Limited. The company now holds 5,52,29,400 (99.99 percent) equity shares of Rs 10 each...," Ashoka Buildcon said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd on Wednesday said it has acquired additional 1.6 crore shares in its arm Ashoka GVR Mudhol Nipani Roads Ltd, following which its stake has increased to 99.99 percent.

"The company has further acquired 1,60,16,100 equity shares of Ashoka GVR Mudhol Nipani Roads Limited held by GVR Infra Projects Limited. The company now holds 5,52,29,400 (99.99 percent) equity shares of Rs 10 each...," Ashoka Buildcon said in a regulatory filing.

Ashoka GVR Mudhol Nipani Roads Limited (AGMNRL) is a special purpose vehicle incorporated for the execution of existing state highway project from Mudhol to Maharashtra border in Karnataka.

Close

Prior to the acquisition, 71 percent equity shares were held by Ashoka Buildcon while remaining 29 percent shares were held by GVR Infra Projects Limited.

related news

Ashoka Buildcon has entered into a share purchase agreement with GVR Infra Projects Limited (GIPL), for acquisition of an additional 29 percent stake in AGMNRL, the filing said.

The filing further said that 29 percent stake held by GIPL is acquired by Ashoka Buildcon except 600 shares.

Ashoka Buildcon would complete the acquisition of balance 600 shares by March 31, 2020, the filing added.

Ashoka Buildcon had already paid in earlier years aggregate consideration of Rs 35.69 crore, the filing said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 5, 2020 11:45 am

tags #Ashoka Buildcon #Ashoka GVR Mudhol Nipani Roads #BSE #Business #Companies

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.