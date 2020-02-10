App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Leyland's UK arm bags order for 37 electric decker buses in London

The company's subsidiary Optare Plc is partnering with Tower Transit Group in the launch of two new electric routes in London with the supply of 37 Metrodecker double-deck EVs, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday said its UK arm Optare has bagged orders for supplying 37 electric double-decker buses in London.

The company's subsidiary Optare Plc is partnering with Tower Transit Group in the launch of two new electric routes in London with the supply of 37 Metrodecker double-deck EVs, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

The Metrodecker EV -- zero emission double-decker -- is designed and built at Optare's facility in Sherburn, near Leeds, it added.

"Optare's win comes at a time when big cities are figuring out ways to cut down on emission and we are thrilled to be part of the solution. These 37 Metrodecker EVs will save more than 1,800 tonne in greenhouse gas emissions well to wheel in each year of operation versus a Euro 6 bus," Ashok Leyland Managing Director and CEO Vipin Sondhi said.

He further said:"With this order win by Optare, we are certainly looking forward to raise the benchmark not only in terms of market reach but also the innovation and technology that we bring into the industry."

Stating that the company's vision is to be among the top 10 commercial vehicle makers globally, Sondhi said,"Optare is playing a critical role by being ahead of the curve in terms of E-Mobility and strengthening our leadership position globally."

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 01:33 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Business #Companies #electric decker #London

