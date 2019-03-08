Ashok Leyland to supply 1290 buses to Gujarat Roadways

Ashok Leyland has bagged an order from the Gujarat State Roadways Corporation for 1,290 buses.

This order comes on the heels of the Hinduja flagship bagging 2,580 bus orders from various state transport undertakings recently, the company said Friday. "With this order, our order book for state transport undertakings is upwards of 3,000 buses," said Sanjay Saraswat, senior vice-president, global buses at Ashok Leyland.

The latest order would further consolidate the company's leadership position in the bus segment, it said.

At present the Chennai-based commercial vehicle maker is the fourth largest bus manufacturer globally.