Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Leyland to close Pantnagar plant for 6 days to adjust production

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland June 19 said it will close its Pantnagar plant for six days from June 24 to adjust production according to the demand. The Pantnagar plant is an integrated axle machining and assembly facility of the company.

"As part of the company's strategy to align with the production and sales requirements", its plant at Pantnagar "will remain closed from June 24, 2019 to June 29, 2019 (both days inclusive)," Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total vehicles sales, including exports, had declined by 4 per cent to 13,172 units in May as against 13,659 units in the same month last year.

Its total medium and heavy commercial vehicles sales dropped 14 per cent during the month to 8,946 units as compared with 10,421 units in May last year.

Light commercial vehicle sales, however, had grown by 31 per cent to 4,226 units in May as against 3,238 units in the year-ago month.

The Indian automobile industry has been passing through a slump and total sales of commercial vehicles were down by 10.02 per cent to 68,847 units in May, according to industry body SIAM.

First Published on Jun 19, 2019 08:18 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Business

