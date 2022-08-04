 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Ashok Leyland strengthens AVTR product portfolio

PTI
Aug 04, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST

The H series engine makes the new range of trucks suitable for customers who seek higher power delivery and superior fuel efficiency, the city-based heavy commercial vehicle manufacturer said.

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland has unveiled the H6 4V engine in AVTR range equipped with premium N Cabin to serve the tractor and tipper segments, the company said on Thursday.

The H series engine makes the new range of trucks suitable for customers who seek higher power delivery and superior fuel efficiency, the city-based heavy commercial vehicle manufacturer said.

"...today further strengthened its AVTR portfolio by introducing 250 HP, 6-cylinder 4 Valve Engine with premium N cabin in haulage, tractor and tipper segments," the company said in a statement.

"The modularity of AVTR platform significantly reduces the product lead time, thereby enabling us to launch products which cater to the unique transportation requirements of our customers," Ashok Leyland, Head-Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Sanjeev Kumar said.

"This combination of H6 4V engine in AVTR trucks with premium N cabin will deliver better TCO (total cost of operation) advantage for our customers," he said.

PTI
TAGS: #Ashok Leyland #Auto #Business #Companies
first published: Aug 4, 2022 12:49 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.