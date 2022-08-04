English
    Ashok Leyland strengthens AVTR product portfolio

    PTI
    August 04, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST
     
     
    Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland has unveiled the H6 4V engine in AVTR range equipped with premium N Cabin to serve the tractor and tipper segments, the company said on Thursday.

    The H series engine makes the new range of trucks suitable for customers who seek higher power delivery and superior fuel efficiency, the city-based heavy commercial vehicle manufacturer said.

    "...today further strengthened its AVTR portfolio by introducing 250 HP, 6-cylinder 4 Valve Engine with premium N cabin in haulage, tractor and tipper segments," the company said in a statement.

    "The modularity of AVTR platform significantly reduces the product lead time, thereby enabling us to launch products which cater to the unique transportation requirements of our customers," Ashok Leyland, Head-Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Sanjeev Kumar said.

    "This combination of H6 4V engine in AVTR trucks with premium N cabin will deliver better TCO (total cost of operation) advantage for our customers," he said.
