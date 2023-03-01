Ashok Leyland shares correct after 27% fall in exports in February

Ashok Leyland share price corrected nearly 1 percent on March 1 after the company said its sales were up 27 percent in February but exports plunged 27.1 percent.

The company sold 18,571 vehicles in February, a massive 27 percent growth over the year-ago period, driven largely by domestic performance.

Domestic sales volumes increased 32 percent to 17,568 vehicles, with medium & heavy commercial vehicle sales volumes growing 42 percent YoY to 11,767 vehicles.

The company sold 12,668 units of medium & heavy commercial vehicles, reporting a 35 percent growth over the same month last year and light commercial vehicle sales volumes increased by 12 percent YoY to 5,903 vehicles.

The company exported 1,003 vehicles in the month, down 27.1 percent from 1,376 in the same period last year. Exports account for just 5.4 percent of the sale volumes, At 1.43 pm, the stock was trading 0.8 percent lower at Rs 144.4. In the April-February period, Ashok Leyland sold 1.68 lakh vehicles, registering a 56 percent growth over corresponding period of last fiscal. Domestic sales volumes increased 60 percent YoY to 1.58 lakh vehicles and exports grew 8.5 percent to 10,248 vehicles.

Sunil Shankar Matkar