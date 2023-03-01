 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashok Leyland shares correct after 27% fall in exports in February

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 01, 2023 / 02:22 PM IST

Ashok Leyland share price corrected nearly 1 percent on March 1 after the company said its sales were up 27 percent in February but exports plunged 27.1 percent.

The company sold 18,571 vehicles in February, a massive 27 percent growth over the year-ago period, driven largely by domestic performance.

Domestic sales volumes increased 32 percent to 17,568 vehicles, with medium & heavy commercial vehicle sales volumes growing 42 percent YoY to 11,767 vehicles.

The company sold 12,668 units of medium & heavy commercial vehicles, reporting a 35 percent growth over the same month last year and light commercial vehicle sales volumes increased by 12 percent YoY to 5,903 vehicles.