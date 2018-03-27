App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 27, 2018 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland to increase price of all its vehicles by 2%

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Automobile manufacturer Ashok Leyland announced on Tuesday that it will raise prices of all its vehicles by a minimum of 2 percent.

The proposed price increase will come into effect by April 1, 2018.

The flagship Hinduja Group company said that the increase in prices is due to rising input costs and implementation of AIS 140 regulations.

AIS 140 are a set of regulations that aim to improve safety of passenger vehicles. The guidelines require all buses to be fitted with GPS tracking system, camera surveillance and an emergency button. This will improve communication with authorities in case of a mishap.

The norms apply to existing vehicles as well as any future ones being manufactured. The government has directed all vehicle manufacturers to comply with these regulations by April 1, 2018.

