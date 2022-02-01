Ashok Leyland sales up 6% to 13,939 units in January

live bse live

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported a 6 per cent increase in total commercial vehicle sales to 13,939 units in January 2022. The company had sold 13,126 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales were up 3 per cent at 12,709 units, against 12,359 units in January 2021, it added. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were up 11 per cent at 7,561 units compared to 6,839 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of light commercial vehicles in the domestic market were down 7 per cent at 5,148 units, against 5,520 units in January 2021, the company said.