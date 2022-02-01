MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    बूस्टर बजट 2022 से क्या अर्थव्यवस्था को मिलेगी रफ्तार. जानें मनीकंट्रोल हिंदी के साथ
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Ashok Leyland sales up 6% to 13,939 units in January

    Domestic sales were up 3 per cent at 12,709 units, against 12,359 units in January 2021, it added. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were up 11 per cent at 7,561 units compared to 6,839 units in the year-ago month.

    PTI
    February 01, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported a 6 per cent increase in total commercial vehicle sales to 13,939 units in January 2022. The company had sold 13,126 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

    Domestic sales were up 3 per cent at 12,709 units, against 12,359 units in January 2021, it added. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were up 11 per cent at 7,561 units compared to 6,839 units in the year-ago month.

    Sales of light commercial vehicles in the domestic market were down 7 per cent at 5,148 units, against 5,520 units in January 2021, the company said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Ashok Leyland #Auto #Business #Companies
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 04:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.