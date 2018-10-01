App
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 12:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Leyland sales up 26% at 19,373 units in September

The company had sold 15,371 units in the same month last year, the company said in a statement.

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland Monday reported 26 per cent rise in total sales at 19,373 units in September.

The company had sold 15,371 units in the same month last year, the company said in a statement.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles grew 21 per cent to 14,232 units as against 11,805 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales rose 44 per cent to 5,141 units compared with 3,566 units in September last year, it added.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 12:32 pm

