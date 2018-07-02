Ashok Leyland sales rise 28% in June

Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland today reported a 28 percent rise in total sales at 15,791 units in June. The company had sold 12,333 units in the same month last year.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles rose by 22 per cent to 11,257 units in June as against 9,205 units in the year-ago period, Ashok Leyland said in a BSE filing.

Light commercial vehicles sales were at 4,534 units as against 3,128 units, a growth of 45 per cent, the company said.