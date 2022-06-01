English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.1499/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Ashok Leyland sales jump four-fold in May

    The company had sold 3,199 units in the COVID-hit May last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    June 01, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday reported a four-fold jump in total commercial vehicle sales at 13,273 units in May. The company had sold 3,199 units in the COVID-hit May last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

    Domestic sales stood at 12,458 units, as against 2,738 units in May 2021, it added. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales last month stood at 7,268 units, as compared to 1,513 units in the year-ago month.

    Sales of light commercial vehicles in the domestic market stood at 5,190 units in May, as against 1,225 units in May 2021, the company said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Ashok Leyland #Business #Companies
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 01:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.