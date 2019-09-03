Ashok Leyland sales dip 47% in August

The company had posted sales of 17,386 units in the year-ago month, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.
Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported a 47 percent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 9,231 units in August.
The medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales stood at 5,349 units last month as against 13,158 units in August 2018, down 59 per cent.
Light commercial vehicle sales stood at 3,882 units as compared with 4,228 units in August last year, a dip of 8 percent, it said.
