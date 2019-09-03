Ashok Leyland sales dip 47% in August

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported a 47 percent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 9,231 units in August.

The company had posted sales of 17,386 units in the year-ago month, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

The medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales stood at 5,349 units last month as against 13,158 units in August 2018, down 59 per cent.