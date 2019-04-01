Ashok Leyland sales dip 4% to 21,535 units in March

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday reported a 4 percent decline in total sales at 21,535 units in March this year as against 22,453 units during the same month of the previous year.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles during the month under review declined 6 percent to 16,034 units as against 17,057 units in a year-ago month, Ashok Leyland said in a BSE filing.

Light commercial vehicles sales, however, grew 2 percent to 5,501 units in March compared to 5,396 units in the corresponding month last year.