you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 09:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Leyland sales dip 4% to 13,172 units in May

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in May declined by 14 per cent to 8,946 units as against 10,421 units in the year-ago month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland June 3 reported a four per cent decline in total sales to 13,172 units in May. The company had sold 13,659 units during the corresponding month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 31 per cent to 4,226 units in May 2019 from 3,238 units in the corresponding month last year.

In the domestic market, the company sold a total of 12,778 units as against 12,077 units in the same month last year, a growth of 6 per cent.

Shares of Ashok Leyland closed at Rs 91.75 per scrip on the BSE, up 3.21 per cent from its previous close.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 09:00 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Business

