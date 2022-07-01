Ashok Leyland reports total sales rise to 14,351 units in June

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on July 1 reported a 125 percent growth in total sales at 14,351 units in June as compared to the year-ago period.

The company had registered a total sales of 6,448 units in June 2021, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

The total M&HCV sales, including exports, rose 238 percent at 9,354 units in June 2022 as against 2,764 units in June 2021. The LCV total sales during the period under review stood at 5,177 units, which was 41 per cent higher compared to 3,684 units in the same month of 2021, it said.

M&HCV domestic sales, including buses, grew 255 percent at 8,399 units. The same stood at 2,364 units in the preceding year.