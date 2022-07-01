English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Ashok Leyland reports total sales rise to 14,351 units in June

    The company had registered a total sales of 6,448 units in June 2021, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

    PTI
    July 01, 2022 / 03:18 PM IST

    Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on July 1 reported a 125 percent growth in total sales at 14,351 units in June as compared to the year-ago period.

    The company had registered a total sales of 6,448 units in June 2021, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

    The total M&HCV sales, including exports, rose 238 percent at 9,354 units in June 2022 as against 2,764 units in June 2021. The LCV total sales during the period under review stood at 5,177 units, which was 41 per cent higher compared to 3,684 units in the same month of 2021, it said.

    M&HCV domestic sales, including buses, grew 255 percent at 8,399 units. The same stood at 2,364 units in the preceding year.
    PTI
    Tags: #Ashok Leyland #sales
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 03:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.