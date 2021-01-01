Ashok Leyland registers 14% rise in commercial vehicle sales at 12,762 units in December

live bse live

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Friday reported a 14 percent increase in its total commercial vehicle sales at 12,762 units in December 2020. The company had sold a total of 11,168 units in December 2019, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Total vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 11,857 units last month as compared to 10,378 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 14 percent, it added. Domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were at 6,175 units as against 6,369 units in December 2019, down 3 percent, the company said.

Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market were, however, higher by 42 percent at 5,682 units as against 4,009 units in the same month a year ago, it said.