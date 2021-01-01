MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Ashok Leyland registers 14% rise in commercial vehicle sales at 12,762 units in December

Total vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 11,857 units last month as compared to 10,378 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 14 percent, it added.

PTI
January 01, 2021 / 04:55 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Friday reported a 14 percent increase in its total commercial vehicle sales at 12,762 units in December 2020. The company had sold a total of 11,168 units in December 2019, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Total vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 11,857 units last month as compared to 10,378 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 14 percent, it added. Domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were at 6,175 units as against 6,369 units in December 2019, down 3 percent, the company said.

Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market were, however, higher by 42 percent at 5,682 units as against 4,009 units in the same month a year ago, it said.
PTI
TAGS: #Ashok Leyland #Business
first published: Jan 1, 2021 04:56 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

Coronavirus Essential | New Year's eve celebrations to take place under tight restrictions in India; states to begin vaccine dry run on Jan 2

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.