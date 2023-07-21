Ashok Leyland Q1 net profit soars 747% to Rs 576 crore

Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland Limited on Friday reported a 747 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended June to Rs 576.42 crore crore. During the same period last year, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group had posted a net profit of Rs. 68.05 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations grew 13.39 per cent to Rs 8,151.96 from Rs. 7,189.2 crore in Q1 FY 2023.

“With the industry maintaining the growth in Q1 FY’24, we have been able to post excellent results with focused market performance while reining in costs. We are pleased that we have continued to grow our market share in Q1," Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman, Ashok Leyland, said in an official statement.

The company's other income during the quarter went up to Rs 37.3 crore vis-à-vis Rs 33.5 crore in the same period last year. Its total income increased 13.4 per cent YoY to Rs 8,189.3 crore for the June quarter as against Rs 7,222.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Ashok Leyland's operational performance was also enhanced as its earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) more than doubled to Rs 820.8 crore from Rs 320.2 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The Chennai-based CV maker had posted a 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit during Q4 FY 2022-23 to Rs 751.41 crore. It’s revenue from operations increased by nearly 33% YoY to Rs 11,626 crore.

The other income has doubled to Rs 51 crore from Rs 26 crore year on year. The deferred tax credit in this quarter grew to Rs 168 crore versus Rs 1.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, stated “With expansion in revenues and efficient cost management we have seen our bottom line improving substantially. While we continue to expand our market penetration on the back of efficient products and expanding the network, we shall remain acutely focused on achieving and sustaining double-digit profitability."

In the same period, Ashok Leyland’s domestic MHCV volume grew by 7% and market share grew from 30.0% to 31.2%. The MHCV truck market share was at 31.7% for Q1FY24 as against 31.1% in the same period last year.

The company’s domestic LCV volume in Q1 FY’24 was 14821 units, 3% higher than Q1 of last year (14384 units).

The shares of the company were trading 3.30 per cent at Rs 181.45 on BSE after the results announcement.

Recently, Ashok Leyland had announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 800 crore from the Indian armed forces. The orders include the contracts for making the Field Artillery Tractor (FAT 4x4) and the Gun Towing Vehicle (GTV 6x6) which are prominently featured in the initial positive indigenization list announced by the Government of India.

Himanshu Singh – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd. noted, "Overall, strong set of numbers on both revenue and margins, beating our and street’s consensus estimates. The company has noted that demand should improve from 2QFY24 onwards as 1Q volume performance was impacted due to pre-buying in 4QFY23 ahead of transition to BS VI Onboard Diagnostics (OBD) 2 norms."

EBITDA shot up to 10.0% for Q1 FY24 (Rs. 821 Cr) as against 4.4% (Rs. 320 Cr) in Q1 of previous year. Net Debt to Equity stood at 0.2 times at end of Q1’FY24.

The Company continued to see strong demand for the modular AVTR range of trucks. The efforts on network expansion also helped the uptick in revenue and market share. In the LCV segment as well, the volumes grew on the back of good market acceptance of our Bada Dost range. The Power Solutions and Aftermarket businesses continued to contribute strongly to the top line of the Company.

Tax expense for the quarter was lower as it considers a one time deferred tax credit of 172 Crore on account of expected transition to lower tax regime in the following financial year.