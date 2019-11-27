Ashok Leyland partners Axis Bank for commercial vehicle financing

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Axis Bank for financing commercial vehicles.

The partnership with Axis Bank is for two years and it will enable both partners to offer customised financial solutions to customers based across India, including semi-urban and rural regions, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Commenting on the partnership, Ashok Leyland Chief Operating Officer Anuj Kathuria said, "With a pan India presence, both organizations can leverage their strengths for the mutual benefit of the customers."

Ashok Leyland has embraced future-ready technology to offer digital platforms and services that are ahead of the curve, he added.