App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Leyland partners Axis Bank for commercial vehicle financing

The partnership with Axis Bank is for two years and it will enable both partners to offer customised financial solutions to customers based across India, including semi-urban and rural regions, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Axis Bank for financing commercial vehicles.

The partnership with Axis Bank is for two years and it will enable both partners to offer customised financial solutions to customers based across India, including semi-urban and rural regions, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Commenting on the partnership, Ashok Leyland Chief Operating Officer Anuj Kathuria said, "With a pan India presence, both organizations can leverage their strengths for the mutual benefit of the customers."

Close

Ashok Leyland has embraced future-ready technology to offer digital platforms and services that are ahead of the curve, he added.

related news

Axis Bank President and Head Retail Lending Jagdeep Mallareddy said, "This collaboration will enable us to offer customized financial solutions by leveraging the bank's extensive physical and digital reach across India, including semi-urban and rural regions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Axis Bank #Business #Companies

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.