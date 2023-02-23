 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashok Leyland mulling sub-2-tonne truck for last-mile delivery

Avishek Banerjee
Feb 23, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST

India’s second-largest commercial vehicle-maker has said while it is present in only 60 percent of the light truck market, it is keen to tap the remaining 40 percent with new products

Representational Image (Pixabay)

To expand its presence in the Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) segment, Ashok Leyland is exploring the feasibility of launching a sub two-tonne truck for last-mile delivery in multiple applications.

Even though the Chennai-based company didn’t share price points, sources revealed that it could be priced in the range of Rs. 7-8 lakh

Shenu Agarwal, the newly appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ashok Leyland, told Moneycontrol: “We have been contemplating about this segment for quite some time. The competitive products (Tata Ace, Mahindra Supro, etc.) in this range were launched several years back and it is a very developed and mature market and to enter there in today's time is not so easy. Therefore, we are thinking --is there any way to really disrupt this market.”

In global markets, the Small Commercial Vehicle (SCV) is essentially a sub-segment of LCV. However, in India, the SCV as a category was created by the launch of Tata Ace in May 2005 and can be characterized as a sub-1000cc engine and less than 3.5 tons of weight. SCVs compete in the prevailing three-wheeler segment on the basis of cost, durability and emission norms.