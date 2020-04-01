App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 01:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Leyland March auto sales down 90% at 2,179 units

Total domestic vehicles sales stood at 1,787 units in March against 20,521 units in the year-ago period, registering a decline of 91 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hinduja group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday reported 90 percent decline in total vehicles sales at 2,179 units in March. The company had sold 21,535 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic vehicles sales stood at 1,787 units in March against 20,521 units in the year-ago period, registering a decline of 91 percent.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) sales in domestic market were down 90 percent at 1,498 units last month, as compared to 15,235 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales last month stood at 289 units as compared to 5,286 units in March 2019, down 95 percent, the company said.

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 12:50 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Auto sales #Business #Companies

