English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Ashok Leyland June sales up 5% at 15,221 units

    Total domestic sales were higher by 7 per cent at 14,363 units as against 13,469 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.

    PTI
    July 03, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
    Ashok Leyland June sales up 5% at 15,221 units

    Ashok Leyland June sales up 5% at 15,221 units

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Monday reported a 5 per cent rise in total vehicle sales in June at 15,221 units.

    In the year-ago period, total vehicle sales of the company stood at 14,531 units.

    Total domestic sales were higher by 7 per cent at 14,363 units as against 13,469 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.

    Domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were at 9,274 units as compared to 8,399 units in June last year, a growth of 10 per cent, it added.

    Sales of light commercial vehicles in the domestic market marginally increased to 5,089 units from 5,070 units in June 2022, the company said.

    PTI
    Tags: #Ashok Leyland #Auto #Business #Companies
    first published: Jul 3, 2023 11:29 am