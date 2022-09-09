English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Definedge Conference on Market Analysis on 17th & 18th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Ashok Leyland joins hands with UK-based Libertine Holdings for commercial vehicle powertrains

    The commercial vehicle major has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to evaluate the use of the Libertine technology platform for its commercial vehicle powertrains.

    PTI
    September 09, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST

    Hinduja group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Friday said it has joined hands with UK-based Libertine Holdings for its commercial vehicle powertrains.


    The commercial vehicle major has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to evaluate the use of the Libertine technology platform for its commercial vehicle powertrains.


    Under the terms of the MoU, Ashok Leyland will conduct due diligence on Libertine’s technology and explore the scope for Linear Generator product development within its commercial vehicle portfolio.


    ”Libertine’s technology is the logical evolution of an internal combustion engine and could potentially allow for a software-defined engine with true multi-fuel capability,” Ashok Leyland Senior VP and Head of Advanced Engineering Kanakasabapathi Subramanian said in a statement.


    Founded in 2009, Libertine has developed a technology platform solution for powertrain original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) enabling efficient and clean power generation from renewable fuels.

    Close

    The USD 4.5 billion Ashok Leyland is the second-largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India, the fourth-largest manufacturer of buses in the world, and the 19th-largest manufacturer of trucks.

    PTI
    Tags: #Ashok Leyland #Libertine Holdings #Technology
    first published: Sep 9, 2022 04:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.