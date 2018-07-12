App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 05:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Leyland, HPCL launch co-branded fuel card

This is a big step forward by the two corporates in enhancing the customer relations.About 1.5 to 3 percent savings would be there for customers when they use this card

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hinduja Group flagship, Ashok Leyland in association with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, today launched eN-Dhan fuel card that would offer customised solutions to commercial vehicle owners. After formally unveiling the card at a function here Ashok Leyland, Managing Director, Vinod K Dasari said, with 70 percent of expenditure going towards fuel, the co-branded card would offer customised solutions to customers that would help them save about Rs 50,000 on their expenses per annum.

"About 1.5 to 3 percent savings would be there for customers when they use this card. We (Ashok Leyland) are the first to offer this facility", he told reporters. Stating that the co-branded card would be offered to customers as a 'closed user group', HPCL, Executive Director, T R Sundararam said, the card can be used at 15,000 HPCL outlets present across the country. "We are launching this card as a closed user group. It can be used only at HPCL petrol stations and not at other retail outlets.

This is a big step forward by the two corporates in enhancing the customer relations," he said. He said, HPCL was also in talks with Reserve Bank of India for its proposal to use the card for making toll payments. "We are currently in discussion with Reserve Bank of India. After their approval, we can use the card for payments at toll plazas," he said. The card comes with a guaranteed insurance cover of upto Rs one lakh each for the driver and cleaner, he said. The eN-Dhan cards would be available for Ashok Leyland customers of both heavy and light commercial vehicles free-of-cost at all its dealerships, he said.
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 05:40 pm

