Ashok Leyland February sales down 37% at 11,475 units

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday reported 37 percent decline in total sales at 11,475 units in February as against 18,245 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales declined 39 percent to 10,612 units last month as compared to 17,352 units in February 2019, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Total medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market dipped 47 percent to 6,745 units as against 12,621 units in the same month last year, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales also declined 18 percent at 3,867 units as compared to 4,731 units in February last year, the company said.