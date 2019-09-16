App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ashok Leyland eyes e-Mobility JV with Michelin, Marubeni

The JV will provide electric buses, battery and power management and other services

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Ashok Leyland is in talks with foreign firms, including France’s Michelin and Japan’s Marubeni, to form a joint venture (JV) to offer e-mobility services. The JV will provide electric buses, battery and power management and other services, reports BusinessLine.

The idea is to create an e-mobility company that will offer its services to both public and private vehicle operators, the company’s Head of EV and e-Mobility, Karthick Atmanathan, told the paper.

“The idea is to do this (offer e-Mobility services) in a safe, predictable, and branded manner, so that it becomes sustainable and scaleable,” he said.

Atmanathan announced the JV at a conference on e-Mobility on September 14. The purpose of the JV is not to create profit, but to “initiate an eco-system that will be profitable," he stated.

SBICAP Ventures and other companies are also interested in joining the JV, Atmanathan said, adding that Ashok Leyland will acquire a minority stake in the company and the funds will come from various investors. Other investment details are still being worked out.

Ashok Leyland would not get into running of bus services, ticketing or booking freight, but will focus on core technology and asset management, Atmanathan told the paper.

First Published on Sep 16, 2019 02:30 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Business

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

