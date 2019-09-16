Ashok Leyland eyes e-Mobility JV with Michelin, Marubeni

Ashok Leyland is in talks with foreign firms, including France’s Michelin and Japan’s Marubeni, to form a joint venture (JV) to offer e-mobility services. The JV will provide electric buses, battery and power management and other services, reports BusinessLine.

The idea is to create an e-mobility company that will offer its services to both public and private vehicle operators, the company’s Head of EV and e-Mobility, Karthick Atmanathan, told the paper.

“The idea is to do this (offer e-Mobility services) in a safe, predictable, and branded manner, so that it becomes sustainable and scaleable,” he said.

Atmanathan announced the JV at a conference on e-Mobility on September 14. The purpose of the JV is not to create profit, but to “initiate an eco-system that will be profitable," he stated.

SBICAP Ventures and other companies are also interested in joining the JV, Atmanathan said, adding that Ashok Leyland will acquire a minority stake in the company and the funds will come from various investors. Other investment details are still being worked out.