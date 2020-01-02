App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 02:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Leyland December sales down 28% at 11,168 units

Total sales in the domestic market were down 29 percent at 10,378 units as compared to 14,718 units in December 2018, the company said.

PTI
 
 
Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported 28 percent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 11,168 units in December. The company had sold a total of 15,490 units in the year-ago month, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.



Medium and heavy commercial vehicles sales in the domestic market dropped by 40 percent to 6,369 units against 10,621 units in the year-ago month, it said.

Close
Light commercial vehicle sales also witnessed a decline of 2 percent in December 2019 at 4,009 units as compared to 4,097 units in the corresponding month previous year, the company added.

First Published on Jan 2, 2020 02:22 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #BSE #Business #Companies #Total sales

