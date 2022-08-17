English
    Ashok Leyland board approves merger of Hinduja Leyland Finance into NXTDIGITAL

    The appointed date for the merger is April 01, 2022, subject to approvals; and no cash consideration has been involved in the merger

    August 17, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
    Automotive manufacturer Ashok Leyland on August 17 announced that its board has approved the merger of Hinduja Leyland Finance (HLF) into NXTDIGITAL.

    "HLF is proposed to get merged with NXT Digital (NDL) subject to shareholders and other requisite approvals including the approval of NCLT," the company said.

    The share swap ratio for the merger of Hinduja Leyland Finance into NXTDIGITAL will entail 23 shares of NXTDIGITAL to be allocated for every 10 shares of Leyland Finance held.

    NXT Digital's net worth is pegged at Rs 469 crore, while that of HLF Rs 3,852 crore for the year ending FY22.

    NXTDIGITAL delivers TV services through the digital cable as well as a Head end-In-The-Sky (HITS) satellite platform. HLF is a non-deposit-taking non-banking financial company (NBFC) that finances a range of vehicles.

    The proposed merger intends to unlock value for shareholders, integrate business operations, and bring in efficiency in cash management, Ashok Leyland said. No cash consideration has been involved in the merger.
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 08:45 am
