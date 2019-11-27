App
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 10:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Leyland bags order from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings for 1,750 buses

This order comes closely on the back of orders received from various state transport undertakings recently, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Hinduja Group's flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said it has bagged an order from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings for 1,750 buses.

"We are very happy to receive the confirmation of this order. Our ability to bring value, combined with our superior technology and innovation will help us maintain our leadership position in buses in lndia," Ashok Leyland COO Anuj Kathuria said.

Close

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

With this order, Ashok Leyland's order book for state transport undertakings has enhanced significantly, the company said.

Ashok Leyland is currently the fourth largest manufacturer of buses in the world and India's largest bus manufacturer.

The shares of Ashok Leyland were trading at Rs 82.70 a piece, up 2.41 percent in morning trade.

First Published on Nov 27, 2019 10:50 am

tags #Ashok Leyland #buses #Business #Companies #Tamil Nadu

