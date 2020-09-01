172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|ashok-leyland-august-sales-down-31-at-6325-units-5784751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 03:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ashok Leyland August sales down 31% at 6,325 units

Total domestic sales stood at 5,824 units in August as against 8,295 units in the year-ago period, registering a decline of 30 percent.

PTI
 
 
Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported a 31 percent decline in total vehicle sales at 6,325 units in August. The company had sold 9,230 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales in domestic market were down 52 percent at 2,222 units last month as compared to 4,584 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales in domestic market were down 52 percent at 2,222 units last month as compared to 4,584 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales stood at 3,602 units last month as compared to 3,711 units in August 2019, down 3 percent, the company said.
First Published on Sep 1, 2020 03:11 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies

