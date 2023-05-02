Ashok Leyland April total sales rise 10% to 12,974 units

Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported a 10 per cent increase in total sales at 12,974 units in April 2023, as compared to the same month last year.

The company had registered total sales of 11,847 units in the same month a year ago, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales also rose 10 per cent last month at 12,366 units, as compared to 11,197 units in April 2022.

Exports were marginally down at 608 units last month, as compared to 650 units in the year-ago period.