Ashok Gehlot, Vasundhara Raje test positive for COVID

PTI
Apr 04, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST

Gehlot, while informing the public that the number of COVID cases has increased in the past few days, said he too has tested positive for it.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje were tested positive on Tuesday for coronavirus.

"I myself have been infected with mild symptoms of Covid. As per the advice of the doctors, I will continue working from my residence for the next few days. All of you should take care and follow Covid protocols," Gehlot tweeted.

Raje in a tweet said she has isolated herself since testing positive.