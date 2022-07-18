Ashok Gehlot approves power projects of 2,120 MW capacity

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved proposals for setting up two units of 660 MW capacity each at Chhabra and a 800 MW unit at Kalisindh power project, a statement said.

Expanding the Chhabra Thermal Power Project, two units based on ultra supercritical technology will be set up at a cost of Rs 9,606.06 crore. Besides this, expanding the Kalisindh Thermal Power Project, a unit of 800 MW will be set up based on ultra supercritical technology at a cost of Rs 6,054.58 crore.

The state government not only wants to make Rajasthan self-reliant in power generation but trying to make it a power surplus, an official statement said. With the setting up of power projects of a total 2,120 MW in Chhabra and Kalisindh, the state will not only move fast towards becoming self-sufficient in the field of power generation, but there will also be an increase in the employment opportunities and the local area development, it said.

Gehlot in the 2022-23 budget had announced to set up thermal power projects based on ultra supercritical technology to save coal, reduce pollution and conserve the environment.