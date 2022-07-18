English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Ashok Gehlot approves power projects of 2,120 MW capacity

    Expanding the Chhabra Thermal Power Project, two units based on ultra supercritical technology will be set up at a cost of Rs 9,606.06 crore.

    PTI
    July 18, 2022 / 10:22 PM IST

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved proposals for setting up two units of 660 MW capacity each at Chhabra and a 800 MW unit at Kalisindh power project, a statement said.

    Expanding the Chhabra Thermal Power Project, two units based on ultra supercritical technology will be set up at a cost of Rs 9,606.06 crore. Besides this, expanding the Kalisindh Thermal Power Project, a unit of 800 MW will be set up based on ultra supercritical technology at a cost of Rs 6,054.58 crore.

    The state government not only wants to make Rajasthan self-reliant in power generation but trying to make it a power surplus, an official statement said. With the setting up of power projects of a total 2,120 MW in Chhabra and Kalisindh, the state will not only move fast towards becoming self-sufficient in the field of power generation, but there will also be an increase in the employment opportunities and the local area development, it said.

    Gehlot in the 2022-23 budget had announced to set up thermal power projects based on ultra supercritical technology to save coal, reduce pollution and conserve the environment.
    PTI
    Tags: #Ashok Gehlot #Chhabra #Rajasthan #thermal power plant
    first published: Jul 18, 2022 10:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.