 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Ashneer Grover’s suggestion to avoid layoffs: Band-aid or long-term solution?

Abhishek Sahu
Jan 24, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST

Former co-founder and MD of BharatPe, suggests salary reduction as an alternative to mass firings. Easier said than done, says many. Many others say taking gig workers on a project-by-project basis by paying them higher would be a better option.

As COVID-19 forced companies, especially in the tech industry, to ‘overpay’ some workers, industry experts believe they were bound to accept corrections. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

Amidst mass layoffs by tech gains and startups, former co-founder and MD of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, suggests a salary reduction of about 25 percent-40 percent as an alternative.

“I just don’t get why Founders won’t go down that path. Everything gets repriced - energy, capital, technology. Why not people…?” he said in a LinkedIn post.

However, industry leaders are divided over the practicality of his suggestion in current times. While some feel it's a knee-jerk reaction rather than a long-term plan, others support the idea, saying it’s a sour soup to avoid fever.

Thumbs up