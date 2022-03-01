Network18 Exclusive: Ashneer Grover resigns as BharatPe MD and director

Ashneer Grover is the co-founder of BharatPe.

Ashneer Grover, who has been engaged in a battle with the board of fintech BharatPe, has resigned as MD and director days after services of his wife Madhuri Jain Grover as head of controls were terminated on allegations of misappropriation of funds.

In his letter of resignation to the board, Ashneer Grover wrote: "I write this with a heavy heart as today I am being forced to bid adieu to a company of which I am a founder. I say with my head held high that today this company stands as a leader in the fintech world. Since the beginning of 2022, unfortunately, I’ve been embroiled in baseless and targeted attacks on me and my family by a few individuals who are ready not only to harm me and my reputation but also harm the reputation of the company, which ostensibly they are trying to protect."

This comes after Moneycontrol reported on February 27 that BharatPe cofounder Grover's emergency arbitration plea challenging the firm's decision to conduct a governance review had been rejected by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Grover had questioned the board's intent to launch a governance review.

"Here is my question to the board. What was the need for a governance review in the first place?" he said.

Grover had also questioned the media leaks, after parts of the audit report by Alvarez and Marsal started circulating in social media.

In his resignation letter, Grover wrote: "From being celebrated as the face of Indian entrepreneurship and an inspiration to the Indian youth to build their own businesses, I am now wasting myself fighting a long, lonely battle against my own investors and management. Unfortunately, in this battle, the management has lost of what is actually at stake – BharatPe."

On January 28, BharatPe disclosed it had hired Alvarez to conduct a governance review of the company. The next week, it confirmed it had also roped in PwC.

Moneycontrol also reported on February 7 that the decision to bring PwC after hiring Alvarez was a step towards terminating the services of Madhuri Jain Grover and Ashneer Grover, as their ouster can only happen after a report by a Big 4 audit firm indicts them.

According to a preliminary report by Alvarez conducted in January, inconsistencies were found in dealings with vendors. The report had flagged payments to vendors and consultants that were non-existent.