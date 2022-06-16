English
    Ashneer Grover looks to raise up to $300 mn to fund his next startup: Report

    Moneycontrol News
    June 16, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
    Ashneer Grover, 40, tweeted about building a third 'unicorn' (Image credit: Ashneer_Grover/Twitter)

    BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover is holding discussions with US-based family offices and offshore private equity players to raise $200-300 million for starting a new business, Mint reported on June 16 citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

    Grover has already met at least six investors and is willing to use some of his personal wealth to fund his next startup, the report stated.

    The negotiations with investors are at the preliminary stage and not much is known about his next entrepreneurial foray.

    Grover on June 14 announced on Twitter that he is ready to get back into the world of business with plans to build another unicorn. In a post shared on Twitter, the entrepreneur hinted at an upcoming venture that he says will “disrupt another sector”.

    “Today, I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me, it’s still unfinished business," said Grover’s tweet.

    He was previously MD at BharatPe, a fintech company he helped build from the ground up until his bitter exit following allegations of financial irregularities. BharatPe had joined the unicorn club in August last year. A ‘unicorn’ is any privately-held startup with a valuation of $1 billion or more.

    Before BharatPe, Grover was associated with Grofers, another unicorn. He was the chief financial officer at Grofers (now Blinkit) until August 2017.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ashneer Grover #BharatPe
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 09:38 am
