Ashneer Grover begins work on next startup, incorporates a new company

After the BharatPe debacle, Ashneer Grover along with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover has incorporated a new company named Third Unicorn Private Limited, as per data accessed through Tofler.

On June 14, while posting on his birthday, Grover had tweeted, "Today I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations."

"Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn," he added, hinting at the company's name.

As per data on Tofler, the company incorporated on July 6 has both Grover and Madhuri Jain Grover, who was previously Head of Controls at BharatPe, as directors. The company has an authorised share capital of Rs 20 lakh and a total paid-up capital of Rs 10 lakh.

Grover was previously MD and co-founder at BharatPe, a fintech company he helped build from the ground, until his bitter exit following allegations of financial irregularities. BharatPe had joined the unicorn club in August last year.

Both Grover and his wife have maintained that their ouster from BharatPe was unfair and have repeatedly blamed CEO Suhail Sameer and Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Before BharatPe, Ashneer Grover was associated with Grofers, another unicorn. He was the Chief Financial Officer at Grofers (now Blinkit) until August 2017. Hence, the reference to building a 'third unicorn'.

A ‘unicorn’ is any privately-held startup with a valuation of $1 billion.

It is not yet known what sector Grover plans to foray into, however, in an interview with Moneycontrol in March after his exit from BharatPe, Grover had said that he will prefer to build a bootstrapped company like Zeta and Zerodha, rather than depending on investors.

However, several news reports suggest that he is in talks with investors to raise funding for the company.