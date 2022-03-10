English
    BSE chief Ashish Chauhan may apply for the corner office at NSE

    Chauhan was one of the founders of the NSE, working with the exchange from 1992 to 2000. He joined the BSE as deputy chief executive officer in 2009 and was appointed as the CEO in 2012

    March 10, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST
    BSE managing director and chief executive officer Ashishkumar Chauhan

    Ashish Chauhan, who is the CEO of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and has been helming the bourse for the past 10 years, may apply for the post of the MD and CEO at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), according to reports by CNBCTV18.

    The last date to apply for this position is on March 25, 2022.

    Chauhan was one of the founders of the NSE, working with the exchange from 1992 to 2000. He joined the BSE as deputy chief executive officer in 2009 and was appointed as the CEO in 2012.

    (This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 02:06 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.