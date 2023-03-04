 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ASG Eye Hospitals takes operation control of Vasan Eye Care

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 03:58 PM IST

Post the merger, Vasan Eye Care would remain as an independent eye care brand, ASG Eye Hospitals said.

Rajasthan-headquartered ASG Eye Hospitals has commenced steps to take operational control of Vasan Eye Care following the completion of all formalities and transfer of ownership, the eye care provider said on Saturday.

On February 3, National Company Law Tribunal approved the resolution plan of ASG Hospitals to acquire Vasan Healthcare Pvt Ltd with a bid value of Rs 526 crore with 98 per cent of the votes received from the Committee of Creditors.

"The successful completion of acquisition marks a significant milestone in ASG Eye Hospitals' journey to expand into new and underserved markets in India and make quality eye care accessible to all," ASG Eye Hospitals said.