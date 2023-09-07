ASEAN a `central pillar’ of India’s Act East policy, says Modi

India became a sectoral dialogue partner of ASEAN in 1992

In his address at the 20th Association of Southeast Asian Nations-India Summit in Jakarta on September 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the grouping a "central pillar" of India's `Act East’ policy. This is not the first time that the Prime Minister has pushed this policy.

"India supports ASEAN's outlook on the Indo-Pacific. While our partnership enters its fourth decade, ASEAN occupies a prominent place in India's Indo-Pacific initiative," he said, reported Business Standard.

Even during Modi’s tour of Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore in 2018, he brought India’s Act East policy into focus by stressing on the need to have closer relationships with East and South-East Asian nations. What began as a Look East policy in the 1990s, became the Act East policy after the NDA government came to power. It was an assertion that India values the countries to its east and wants to engage more with them.

Over the years, the Modi government has reiterated that ASEAN plays a key role in the evolving dynamics of the Indo-Pacific region.

“ASEAN is a crucial pillar of India's Act East policy and its vision for the wider Indo-Pacific. A strong and unified ASEAN plays an important role in the emerging dynamic of the Indo-Pacific. India firmly supports ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific,” said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the opening session of the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference in Jakarta in July.

The Act East policy

India’s Look East Policy was meant to boost economic and strategic relations with Southeast Asian regions. According to the ministry of External Affairs site, India became a sectoral dialogue partner of the ASEAN in 1992, which was upgraded to full dialogue partnership in 1996, and from 2002, it started holding annual summits with the ASEAN. Sectoral dialogue provides for annual meetings to discuss major issues of common interest. But ASEAN dialogue partnerships are characterised by regular high-level exchanges and dialogue.

At the 12th ASEAN-India Summit in Myanmar in 2014, Modi rebranded the Look East Policy as the Act East Policy. The idea was to promote economic, strategic, and cultural relations with the vast Asia-Pacific region at different levels in the backdrop of Chinese aggression. The 4Cs of the policy includes commerce, connectivity, capacity building, and culture.

ASEAN and the northeast

The Act East policy also aims to provide enhanced connectivity to the northeastern states of India. In fact, the policy aspires to be an interface between India’s northeast and the ASEAN region.

“We have 5,300 km of international borders with a host of countries such as Myanmar, China, Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh. The northeast is truly India's gateway to South East Asia, and I believe the emerging connectivity with the ASEAN nations will play a defining role in enhancing our shared prosperity," Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had recently said at a conclave.