As Yes Bank customers flock branches, RBI says keep calm

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 8 said that bank depositors should not worry about the safety of their money in the midst of moratorium imposed on the embattled Yes Bank.

In a series of tweets, the central bank quashed concerns about the safety of deposits, saying that the concern is based on analysis which is flawed.



Concern has been raised in certain sections of media about safety of deposits of certain banks. This concern is based on analysis which is flawed. Solvency of banks is internationally based on Capital to Risk Weighted Assets (CRAR) and not on market cap. (1/2)

— ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) March 8, 2020

RBI said that the solvency of banks is internationally based on Capital to Risk Weighted Assets (CRAR) and not on market cap, adding that it is closely monitoring the situation.

The statement comes after the RBI imposed a month-long moratorium on the beleaguered Yes Bank. This will restrict the withdrawals that customers can make from their Yes Bank accounts to Rs 50,000 until April 3, 2020.

The move by RBI comes nearly six months after it did the same with Mumbai-based Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank. Yes Bank has been grappling with mounting bad loans and has been struggling to raise fresh capital.