App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2020 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As Yes Bank customers flock branches, RBI says keep calm

In a series of tweets, the central bank quashed concerns about the safety of deposits

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 8 said that bank depositors should not worry about the safety of their money in the midst of moratorium imposed on the embattled Yes Bank.

In a series of tweets, the central bank quashed concerns about the safety of deposits, saying that the concern is based on analysis which is flawed.

RBI said that the solvency of banks is internationally based on Capital to Risk Weighted Assets (CRAR) and not on market cap, adding that it is closely monitoring the situation.

Close

The statement comes after the RBI imposed a month-long moratorium on the beleaguered Yes Bank. This will restrict the withdrawals that customers can make from their Yes Bank accounts to Rs 50,000 until April 3, 2020.

Also Read: Yes Bank: Salary account, EMI, fund redemption frozen? Here’s what you should do immediately

The move by RBI comes nearly six months after it did the same with Mumbai-based Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank. Yes Bank has been grappling with mounting bad loans and has been struggling to raise fresh capital.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 8, 2020 07:01 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #RBI #Yes Bank

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.