As temperature plummets, sale of winter wear picks up on online platforms

The onset of winter has propelled the demand for winter wear on e-commerce platforms.

The online platforms are witnessing an increase of up to 40 percent year-on-year (YoY) in demand for winter wear.

In the last couple of days, Delhi has seen its temperature drop from 30 degrees to 26 degrees. In Bengaluru, temperature has dropped from 29 degrees to 25 degrees.

IS.U which is pronounced as Is You, a homegrown apparel brand which also has its own online platform, has seen 35 to 40 percent growth in lounge wear category which includes sweatshirts and pants this winter.

"The sales of winter wear doubled compared to the previous festive season. It is currently trending at more than 1.5X over last year with customers mostly buying sweaters, sweatshirts and jackets among other things," Ayyappan Rajagopal, Head of Business, Myntra, told Moneycontrol.

Amazon India is seeing 20 percent growth in the sales of women’s jackets and sweatshirts this year, versus the same time last year. "In the last two months, we have seen kids winter wear growing at a rate of 28 percent," said an Amazon India spokesperson.

As for Flipkart, during its recently concluded Big Billion Days, the platform witnessed a 70 percent growth in winter wear for both men and women as compared to last year.

"While sports jackets and sweatshirts were the top performing verticals in the men's category, denim jackets, pullovers, and shawls were top choices for women," said Nishit Garg, Vice President – Flipkart Fashion.

While demand for winter wear is seeing an increase this year, there is a change in what is on offer in terms of designs.

"Our winter wear category last year was designed differently as compared to this year. It had more options that could be worn for going out, travel, and office wear. With the introduction of work from home culture, it has changed the purchasing behaviour. Women, who earlier would invest more in long jackets or coats, knee length cardigan dresses, are now interested in buying comfortable clothing like turtle neck tops, sweatshirts, among others," said Rashi Menda, Founder & CEO, IS.U.

Talking about designs, recently a maternity clothing startup called Momsoon announced its partnership with Monte Carlo, a clothing company, to launch winter collection for maternity wear.

Maternity wear designed by Momsoon will be produced and sold by Monte Carlo.

In addition to the increase in demand, there is expectation that the ongoing festival season will increase the winter wear sales.

"We are at the beginning of the (winter) season and are hoping for the category to gain more traction in the coming few months due to upcoming Diwali offers," said Rajagopal.

The winter wear market in India accounts for five percent of overall Indian apparel market. According to industry estimates, the winter wear industry was pegged at $2.7 billion in 2018.