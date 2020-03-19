Worldwide server revenue grew 5.1% in Q4 of 2019: Gartner

The worldwide server market continued to grow in the fourth quarter of 2019, as revenue increased 5.1 percent and shipments grew 11.7 percent year over year, according to Gartner Inc.

In all of 2019, worldwide server shipments declined 3. 1 percent and server revenue declined 2.5 percent compared with full-year 2018, the research firm said.

"The market returned to growth with a very strong fourth quarter result, largely driven by a return of demand from hyperscalers" said Adrian OConnell, senior research director at Gartner in a statement.

"However, the outlook for the worldwide server market in 2020 is subject to great uncertainty. The impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is expected to temper forecast growth. Although demand from the hyperscale segment is expected to continue through the first half of the year, other buying organisations' reactions will vary" he said.

The India server market saw an increase in demand of unit shipments in the fourth quarter of 2019 by 14.7 percent, but the revenues declined by 13.2 percent year over year.

Server shipments in India grew by 4.8 percent in 2019 while server revenue declined 8.7 percent.

HPE secured the top spot in India server market based on revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 with 37.4 percent market share, according to Gartner.

Dell EMC secured 26.6 percent market share, followed by Lenovo with 16.6 percent of the market.

Cisco experienced the strongest growth in the quarter among the top five vendors, with revenue growing 0.8 percent.

Dell EMC secured the top spot in the worldwide server market based on revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Despite a decline of 9.9 percent year over year, Dell EMC secured 17.3 percent market share, followed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) with 15.4 percent of the market.

IBM experienced the strongest growth in the quarter, growing 28.6 percent, the statement said.

In server shipments, Dell EMC maintained the number one position in the fourth quarter of 2019 with 14.2 percent market share.

HPE secured the second spot with 10.8 percent of the market.

Both, Dell EMC, and HPE experienced declines in server shipments, while Lenovo experienced the strongest growth with a 22.4 percent increase in shipments in the fourth quarter of 2019.

In full year 2019, both worldwide server shipments and revenue declined, with shipments falling 3.1 percent and revenue down 2.5 percent.

As for vendor performance, Dell EMC took the top spot in both revenue and shipments with 20.5 percent market share and 16.3 percent market share, respectively.

HPE secured the number two position with market share of 17.3 percent in revenue and 12.3 percent in shipments.

Inspur Electronics is the only vendor in the top five that grew in both revenue and shipments in 2019, it said.