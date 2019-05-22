App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

As Maruti Suzuki shuts its diesel shop, Tata Motors, Hyundai look to grab market share

Tata Motors, Hyundai have decided to continue making diesel car for as long as there is demand for them.

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Two of the top four Indian carmakers will not follow the market leader into abandoning diesel variants. Tata Motors and Hyundai, who together control over 20 percent of the domestic car market, have decided to continue making diesel car for as long as there is demand for them.

On the sidelines of announcing its March quarter results, Maruti Suzuki announced its plans of discontinuing manufacturing diesel versions of its small cars due to an expected rise in their prices following the switch to Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission standard from BS-IV.

As per estimates, diesel vehicle prices for the hatchback segment will shoot up by a minimum of Rs 1 lakh under BS-VI. Last financial year, the share of diesel in India’s passenger vehicle segment stood at around 35 percent.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Mayank Pareek, president (passenger vehicle business unit), Tata Motors said, “Each one has the right to do what it feels is right. As a full mobility solutions provider we will provide diesel, petrol, electric, CNG and the customer is in the best position to take a decision and we should not make a decision on their behalf. So we will continue to provide diesels”.

related news

At the stand-alone level Tata Motors is pumping in Rs 5,300 crore as capital expenditure (capex) in FY20 which is much more than the average spends per year in the last few years. Of this Rs 1,300 crore is for BS-VI upgrades alone. The company has been incurring capex of Rs 4,000 crore since the last few year.

At the launch of the Venue compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) Hyundai officials declared that of the 15,000 prebookings received for the vehicle about 35 percent or 5,250 bookings were for the diesel variants. The Venue will rub shoulders with India’s best-seller in the segment Maruti Suzuki Brezza, which is sold only with one diesel engine.

S S Kim, managing director and CEO, Hyundai Motors India said that Hyundai will continue to bring diesel engines to India even in BS-VI versions despite the anticipated price increase. For bigger SUVs diesel engines are the most preferred choice. The company is targeting leadership position in the compact SUV segment with the Venue

The third automaker in the top four is Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M). More than 90 percent of the Mumbai-based company’s passenger vehicle portfolio is made up of UVs. The company has added petrol engines as an option in almost each of its new launches but maintains that it will continue with diesels as long as there is demand for it and there are no plans to abandon them abruptly.

Other players like Honda and Ford have also spoken in favour of continuing with diesels even after the onset of the BS-VI norms which is April 1, 2020. Ford would in fact source diesel engines from partner M&M for at least a couple of its SUVs.

Market watchers say that this will most certainly put pressure on Maruti Suzuki’s overall market share as consumers will shift their preferences to rival brands in search of diesel options. Though the market leader is restricted from upgrading the Fiat-sourced 1.3 litre diesel engine to BS-VI standards, it has the option of continuing with the in-house developed 1.5 litre seen on the Ciaz and Ertiga.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 22, 2019 02:57 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood review round-up: Quentin Tarantino wins ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and team jet off to England

Inshallah: Salman Khan feels he is a 'bundle of talent' in front of 'g ...

Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor oozes sensuality in a white Ralph and Russo ...

Jyotiraditya Scindia is a 'proud father' as son Mahanaryaman Scindia g ...

Street Dancer: A bare-bodied Varun Dhawan gives a sneak peek into the ...

Bharat: Salman Khan wants National Award for Katrina Kaif and not for ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sunny Deol seems to feel the election heat

'Burglar Badger' Keeps Raiding Woman’s Home for Food Treats

Mini John Cooper Works Track Review: The Definitive Hot Hatch!

Olympic Swimming Champion Ruta Meilutyte Retires at 22 after Missing D ...

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019: RBSE to Declare 12th Arts Result ...

As Exit Polls Show Advantage BJP, Will 'Absentee MP' Harsh Vardhan Str ...

Congress can Reclaim West Delhi Where Purvanchalis Seem to Hold Key. B ...

Setback for Oppn Day Before Election Results as Poll Panel Refuses Any ...

WWE Smackdown Results: Kofi Kingston to Face New Challenge at WWE Supe ...

'Absolutely Petrified' Girl Seeks Hypnotherapy Treatment After Watchin ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty holds 11,700 ahead of ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

DLF shares surge on robust Q4 earnings

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Murder of PDP's Mohammad Jamal Bhat allegedly ...

Amid US-China trade war, three big Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX payou ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

DHFL is no IL&FS yet, but it isn’t far from getting there unless a S ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Apple updates MacBook Pro lineup with new keyboard, 9th Gen Intel proc ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.