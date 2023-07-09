As layoffs continue and hiring slows, more job-seekers fall prey to scammers

For representational purpose.

Scammers posed as representatives of a renowned recruitment agency and published multiple job openings at a reputed Singapore-based IT services firm last March, equipped with a sham website with the company logo and an office in Kochi. They took two rounds of interviews and gave out appointment letters in fake letterheads against Rs 3 lakh each as agency fees, visa applications and a cultural assimilation programme. And, then they disappeared.

The report was published in the Economic Times on July 9. But this was not a single incident of fake headhunters duping people. Employment scams using fictitious job opportunities and sham onboarding processes to steal job seekers’ money are on the rise as the market sees a slowdown in hiring and large-scale downsizing in some sectors.

Also Read: How scammers with a fake Netflix job offer duped Mumbai woman of Rs 3.47 lakh

The Kochi scam came to light when the candidates had a meeting with senior executives of the real recruitment company and discovered that they had no link with the fake agency, the report mentioned. Moneycontrol couldn't verify the report independently.

In April, this website reported that the chief executive of a financial app was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly duping job aspirants. CS Sudheer, the founder and CEO of IndianMoney Ffreedom app, was sent to judicial custody after 22 victims filed complaints against him. The employees of the company assured the victims of part-time jobs with a monthly package of Rs 15,000 if they had subscribed to the IndianMoney app for Rs 2,999.

In April, Delhi police arrested a man for cheating people with false promises of jobs in private airlines. This arrest was made after a woman lost approximately Rs 9 lakh in 2022 when she applied for a job from an advertisement on Instagram.

A 29-year-old working professional lost Rs 14.25 lakh soon after she fell prey to a similar job scam in May. She was approached on WhatsApp from a company claiming to be a hiring agent of Leo Burnett for the job of a social media specialist. It was a home-based online job that promised to pay Rs 2,000-5,000 per day.

“Fraudsters are thriving. Such incidents have nearly doubled compared to six months ago,” Alok Kumar, president, ManpowerGroup India, told ET.

Also Read: Job scams: Like, Subscribe and Get Paid, have you fallen for ‘work-from-home’ frauds?

Most recruitment companies, including Manpower, Foundit (formerly Monster), Randstad and Adecco are on an alert mode to prevent fraud by fake hiring agencies.

The daily quoted Kumar as saying that the slump in the job market and lesser job openings are luring many candidates into believing fake job offers. To counter employment scams on its platform, Manpower has raised efforts to educate people on social media, sharing signs to look out for and stressing that they do not ask for money for jobs.

Also Read: Delhi woman loses Rs 8.6 lakh after clicking on Instagram job ad

“The kind of attention to detail and aggressiveness we are hearing of now is something I’ve not seen in the last 24 years of my career,” Sanjay Shetty, Director of Randstad India, told the publication, adding that the company has seen a massive rise in such bogus cases between February and April, compared with the October-December quarter.

Freshers and people who have been fired or those keen to go overseas are the easy victims of job-scam, Shetty pointed out.