AS Lakshminarayanan set to head Tata Communications: Report

The Tata Communications Board has chosen Amur Swaminathan Lakshminarayanan to head the company as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Economic Times has reported.

Lakshminarayanan, 58, has been president and CEO of Tata Consultancy Services Japan, Ltd. since 2014.

"Tata Communications Limited has today selected Mr. Amur Swaminathan Lakshminarayanan to be appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD& CEO) of the Company subject to receipt of necessary regulatory approvals as may be required by the Company," the telecom company in a regulatory filing.

"He has experience with telecom and he has a track record of working well with the existing management and growing the business," a TCS executive told the daily.

The appointment is subject to regulatory approvals.

Lakshminarayanan joined TCS in 1983, and is believed to have been instrumental in developing various fronts of the company’s business.

With a presence in over 200 countries, Tata Communications along with TCS operates the largest wholly-owned subsea fibre network.

"I often tell my teams you have to play the cards you’re dealt… My philosophy has always been, make the best of what you have. Deal with what’s in front of you, not with ‘what ifs.’” Lakshminarayanan was quoted saying to Japan Times.

The top position at Tata Communications was previously held by Vinod Kumar, who resigned from the company on July 2 citing personal reasons. The resignation came after the company announced a loss of Rs 82.37 crore in the year ended March, the third year in the red, as per reports.

The board had accepted his decision to step down.

The report suggests that as a remedy to contain losses, Tata Sons might under the new leader combine some businesses of Tata Communication with TCS, and sell the rest. The backing of the Union government, which has a stake of around 26 per cent in Tata Communications, is crucial in this plan, the report says.

"Some similar services of Tata Communications may be merged with TCS and the rest of the business sold as separate business ventures. But it may not be an easy plan to execute, given the government shareholding in the company," said a source to the daily.