As India faces an egg shortage, can insects be a potential solution for protein and nutrition?

Mongabay .
Apr 01, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

With a shortage of eggs, people will have to reduce consumption or find alternative ingredients.

An egg-seller in Kolkata. India is one of the largest egg-producing countries in the world. Photo by Jorge Royan/Wikimedia Commons.


India surpassed China as the world’s most populous country as of January 17, 2023 – a fact that we were perplexed about whether to celebrate or be concerned. This was expected to happen only by 2025, as per the projections made by the UN’s population division, but India’s rapid population growth exceeded the projections. With such rapid rates of population growth, the bigger question is – are we adequately prepared to sustain the growing population with sufficient food and nutrition?

On the same day when India became the most populous country, the Indian state Maharashtra was in the news headlines for a nutritional crisis. The state faced a shortage of more than one crore eggs per day. Many world nations have faced similar egg shortages in the last two years. This is largely attributed to large scale culling of poultry due to highly contagious avian influenza and breakdown of supply chain due to the pandemic.

This egg shortage can be considered as the beginning of an imminent protein scarcity.  With the human population expected to increase to 9.7 billion by 2050 and 10.4 billion by 2100, this issue is only expected to worsen further.

Egg scarcity in India

India is one of the world’s largest egg producing countries after China and the United States. Yet, states in India are currently facing acute shortage of eggs. The rising prices of eggs are especially alarming as eggs are the primary source of protein for many people. As per National Family Health Survey (NFHS) reports of 2019-2020, 74% of Indian households consume eggs.