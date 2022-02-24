English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    As for edible oil supplies, we are covered for around 60 days: Angshu Mallick of Adani Wilmar

    Adani Wilmar has reportedly fortified its supplies and acted in good caution early on, thanks to early warnings and indications received from its partner company Belmar, which operates sunflower seed crushing processes in both Ukraine and Russia. "Our pipelines are comfortable and we hope to sail through", added Angshu Mallick of Adani Wilmar.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 24, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Noting that around 90 percent of the global sunflower oil supply is sourced from Ukraine and Russia, the rising tensions between these two countries as Russia mounts a full-scale invasion and military attack on Ukraine is certainly bound to affect the supply of edible oils, particularly sunflower oil, across the globe, notes Angshu Mallick, CEO and MD - Adani Wilmer.

    He sheds more light on the ongoing situation that has the world in its throes. Highlighting that India imports a significant chunk of its edible oil requirements from the two countries, and more so from Ukraine since it has a surplus, Mallick foresees a stable Indian supply chain for now. Notably, our import dependence on Argentina for sunflower oil is minimal.

    However, if the conditions continue to worsen for another two weeks or so, there will be obvious, acute pressures on the chain, he noted.

    Russia-Ukraine News Live Updates

    Adani Wilmar has reportedly fortified its supplies and acted in good caution early on, thanks to early warnings and indications received from its partner company Belmar, which operates sunflower seed crushing processes in both Ukraine and Russia. "Our pipelines are comfortable and we hope to sail through", added Mallick.

    Close

    Related stories

    Pointing out that convention dictates having an inventory of 15 days on a voyage time of 40 days, Adani Wilmer has now kept "higher stops" in view of the situation and is now covered for around "60 days", accounting for those voyages already en route and in the sea at present.

    As to whether a condition arises where this 60-day duration is prolonged and whether a price increase is in the cards, Mallick said that the dynamic nature of prices is not entirely a function of supply.

    Also Read: Why edible oil prices are set to surge again

    "There is an acute weather crisis in South America. Even South American wheat production is also down by about 15 percent, falling by as much as 25 million tonnes. Indonesia has another set of farm issues. The government has asked for at least 20 percent of produce to be given at a subsidised rate, which is already 50 percent lower than today's market price.

    "So Indonesian exporters are likely to cover that, which would amount to approximately $125-$150. So, the dynamic of these three regions, which are major suppliers of edible oil, will determine the overall scenario. Not just sunflower oil, but the combined collection of all edible oils constitutes more than 70 percent of our inputs", he added.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Adani Wilmar #crude sunflower oil #edible oil #Russia #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 03:02 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.