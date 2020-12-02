As economy picks up pace, GST collection, FDI trends show signs of revival

Total FDI inflows into India in second quarter of financial year 2020-21 have been $ 28,102 million. Of this, FDI equity inflows were $23,441 million

India Ratings has revised India's GDP growth forecast for FY21 further down to a contraction of 11.8 percent.

The Indian economy is taking steps towards recovery as certain indicators show, although it officially entered a recession with a second consecutive quarter of negative growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) in Q2.

Trends in foreign portfolio investments (FPI), Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and corporate bond market indicate that investor sentiment is picking up. There was a significant resurgence in FPI inflows over the last two months, primarily in the equity market, resulting in the highest-ever FPI inflows for India in a month in November.

"As of November 28, 2020, FPI inflows stood at Rs 62,782 crore. Of this, equity inflows amounted to Rs 60,358 crore while FPI net investment in debt and hybrid was to the tune of Rs2,424 crore," the government said in a statement.

In the equities segment, the inflows in November were the highest invested since FPI data has been made available by the National Securities Depositor, according to the statement.

"FPI flows are known to be less resilient and more sensitive to changing market conditions. Investment through the FPI route is therefore gauged through the metric of net inflow and outflow. In October and November 2020, FPIs primarily witnessed inflows into India," the statement said.

"This takes the FDI equity inflows during the financial year 2020-21 up to September 2020 to $30,004 million which is 15 percent more than the corresponding period of 2019-20," the statement said.

Both FDI equity inflows and total FDI inflows into India have shown a secular rise over the years, with 2019-20 being the year with the highest FDI in the last six years.

In the first half of FY21, total corporate bond issuances amounted to Rs 4.43 lakh crore, 25 percent higher than Rs 3.54 lakh crore in the same period last year.

"The narrowing spread with GSecs stands testimony to the improved risk perception of corporate bonds. Further, the cost of funds also moderated for both the government and the corporate, on the back of RBI’s monetary easing and liquidity infusion, thereby bringing down yields in the various segments of the debt markets," the statement said.

Revenue from Goods and Services Tax (GST) collected in November stood at over Rs 1.04 lakh crore, against Rs 1.05 lakh crore collected in the previous month.

This is the second straight month in the current fiscal when GST revenue has topped Rs 1 lakh crore. The collection in November 2020 is 1.4 percent higher than in November 2019 when the GST mop-up was Rs 1.03 lakh crore.

GST revenue had topped Rs 1 lakh crore in 8 out of 12 months of 2019-20. However, in the current fiscal, the revenue has taken a hit due to the lockdown and the consequent slowdown in the economy.

With GST collections stabilising, advance tax collection in December too might look up, after the lockdown brought economic activities to a complete halt, thereby affecting corporate incomes.